A pregnant lady, victim of in-laws demanding dowry, arrived in tears at the office of Superintendent of Police in Dhubri on March 10, seeking justice after her FIR was not registered at Salkocha Police Out Post in Dhubri district.

According to the victim, her husband Sofior Rahman and her in-laws brutally assaulted her multiple times in their demand for dowry, resulting in several physical injuries. The victim's father-in-law, Nur Islam, reportedly assaulted her in her private parts, causing injury.

The victim, who is six months pregnant, alleged that the accused persons threatened to abort her womb if she did not comply with their demands. When she refused, they assaulted her belly in an attempt to cause a miscarriage. In fear, the victim fled to her parental house in Dhubri.

On March 7, the victim lodged an FIR before the In-charge of Salkocha Out Post but no legal action has been taken against the accused persons yet.

In desperation, the victim arrived at the SP office and begged before the Superintendent of Police, Dhubri to take legal action against the accused persons.

This incident highlights the issue of dowry demands and violence against women in India. It is important that authorities take immediate and appropriate legal action against the accused persons to ensure justice for the victim and to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.