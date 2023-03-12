Assam's Jorhat Police booked four people, including a woman, in connection with the assault of a pregnant woman and her family on the night of Holi.

Lichubari Police in Jorhat detained the four accused on March 12, days after the victim woman's husband filed the complaint.

This latest development takes place days after the victim's family said that Jorhat Police didn't take any action even after filing of the complaint about the drunk youths attacking them on March 8.

The three young men detained by the Jorhat Police have been identified as Angshuman Dutta, Babu Phukan, and Sunny Phukan. The identity of the woman involved in the case has not yet been identified.

The incident took place on March 8, when the victim family were returning to their apartment in the Bongal Pukhuri neighborhood of Jorhat. After finding the youth including the woman who is also a resident of the apartment obstructing their way, the youths got infuriated and assaulted them.



The entire incident, in which the pregnant woman was seen being dragged by her hair while the other members of the group attacked the family, were caught on camera.

When the victims arrived in their vehicle, the perpetrators—three to four men and a woman—were drinking in the middle of the road in Jorhat's Bongal Pukhuri. They were forced to honk at the culprits as they passed, which reportedly enraged the intoxicated youths.

They attacked the pregnant woman and her family while intoxicated and dragged the woman by her hair. The entire incident was recorded by the apartment's security camera in Jorhat's Bongal Pukhuri.

The woman's husband went to the Lichubari Police Station in Jorhat later to file a complaint. Be that as it may, as per him, the police are yet to make any move with regards to this issue.

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