In a remarkable turn of events, a pregnant woman from Majuli found herself delivering her baby amidst the flowing currents of the Brahmaputra River. Initially en route to the district hospital at Gadamur, the mother, identified as Jengraimukh Kesaikhowa Pranita Dal, was referred to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH) for specialized care.



However, fate intervened during the journey. As the 108 Boat ambulance navigated the waters, the mother suddenly went into labor.

With the assistance of skilled 108 staff, including Ishanand Narah, Dashrath Chai, and Ajay Chatolai, the delivery unfolded swiftly, culminating in the safe arrival of a baby girl.

Upon reaching JMCH, both the mother and newborn were promptly attended to by medical professionals.