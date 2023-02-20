In a horrific incident of domestic violence, a pregnant woman in Palashbari, Assam, was found tied up and brutally beaten by her husband and in-laws. The incident came to light when police found the victim with her hands tied and blood stains on her clothes. The woman, who had given birth to a child just five days before, was found to have injury marks all over her body, including a severe head injury.

According to reports, the victim's husband and in-laws had been demanding a dowry from her family since the time of their wedding. When their demands were not met, they resorted to physical violence against the woman.

The incident has sparked outrage and calls for action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime. Domestic violence is a pervasive issue in India, with women often suffering in silence due to social and cultural pressures. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the issue of domestic violence and ensure that women are protected from such inhuman treatment.

The victim has been hospitalized and is currently undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case against the accused and are investigating the matter. Authorities have called for strict action to be taken against the perpetrators to send a strong message against such heinous acts.

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