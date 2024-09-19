Tension escalated in the Margherita sub-division following the tragic death of a pregnant woman at Margherita First Referral Unit (FRU) Civil Hospital, allegedly due to negligence on the night of September 17. The victim, Rabiya Khatun, a resident of Hill View Balukhad Ward No. 2 in Margherita, was admitted to the hospital around 11:30 a.m. under the care of gynecologist Dr. Selix Alam.

According to her husband, Sahadat Ali, Dr. Alam advised an immediate transfer of Rabiya to Cherish Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, citing her critical condition. However, the doctor failed to arrive at the facility after the transfer, leaving the patient unattended for hours. Observing the worsening state of the patient, Dr. Abdul Halim, proprietor of Cherish Hospital, recommended an urgent transfer to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. Tragically, Rabiya Khatun passed away en route.

Sahadat Ali is demanding strict action, calling for the cancellation of Dr. Alam’s medical license and his arrest to prevent further incidents of negligence. "I urge the concerned authorities to take immediate action so that no other patients suffer under such circumstances," he stated.

Mohammed Toufik Khan, a prominent social worker in Margherita, expressed deep sorrow over the loss, condemning the actions of Dr. Alam. "The loss of both the mother and the unborn child is a grievous outcome of medical irresponsibility. I call for a thorough investigation into this incident," he said.

In response to the public outcry, a memorandum has been submitted to the Tinsukia District Commissioner through the Margherita Sub-Divisional Administration, demanding an impartial inquiry into the incident and accountability for those responsible.

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