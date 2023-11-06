A preliminary meeting for the upcoming 13th Autonomous Council Election was held today i.e 6th November 2023 at the conference hall of the Dima Hasao District Magistrate office today.

The meeting was chaired by the State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar, IAS (Rtd) who was also accompanied by the Secretary of Election Commission, Pranjit Gogoi.

During the meeting, a PowerPoint presentation was given by SDO Sadar Debashis Goswami, ACS who presented the preparatory measures of the Dima Hasao Election Office. District Magistrate Simanta Kumar Das, ACS briefed about the preliminary management plan for the ensuing North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Election, 2023. Discussions about the road map, polling stations, polling officials to be appointed, district-level Nodal Officers, transportation and other various matters were discussed. Superintendent of Police, Dima Hasao Mayank Kumar, IPS also briefed about the security measures and other required logistic support during the smooth conduct of the council election.



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In this meeting, there was also present Thai Tsho Daulagupu, Principal Secretary ACS, Debanon Daulagupu, Principal Secretary (N) Secretaries of the council, ADCs, Asst. Commissioners, Election Officer Dhiman Hazarika, ACS and other line department officials. The State Election Commissioner stated about the probable publication of the final electoral roll and further about the election notification once all the proper procedures and preparations are complete.

The state election commissioner will also meet with the political parties tomorrow and visit polling stations as part of his two-day visit to Dima Hasao.