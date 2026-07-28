Assam Premier League Facebook page hacked days before tournament kickoff

The official Facebook page of the Assam Premier League (APL) was compromised on Monday, July 27 just days before the tournament is scheduled to begin, raising concerns over digital security for one of Assam's premier domestic cricket competitions.

The breach came to light after a defamatory post targeting Assam cricketer and Rajasthan Royals captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Riyan Parag, appeared on the official page. The post quickly attracted attention before it was removed.

In a statement, APL authorities confirmed that they had intervened and regained access to the account. They also apologised for the incident and for any inconvenience caused to followers and stakeholders.

However, subsequent developments have raised questions over whether the account has been fully secured. At the time of filing this report, the page name had been changed to "Assam Premier League Sarcasm," while several troll posts had surfaced within a short span, suggesting the possibility of continued unauthorised access.

The identity of those responsible for the breach has not yet been established. Officials have also not confirmed whether a formal complaint has been filed with the cybercrime authorities.

Sources familiar with the matter said efforts are underway to fully secure the account, restore normal operations and prevent any further misuse of the platform ahead of the tournament's commencement.