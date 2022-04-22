Tamulpur: Preparations for the Session of The Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Tamulpur are in full swing. According to the sources, the upcoming Bodo Sahitya Sabha will be held on May 2, 3 and 4 with a colourful programme. The President of India will attend the Tamulpur session of the 61st Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Tamulpur on 4th of May to attend the event. The Tamulpur session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha will be held at the site of the proposed Tamulpur Medical College.

Reportedly, a strong reception committee has been formed with BTC executive member Dr Dharmanarayan Das as president and social activist Ratnaeshwar Boro as general secretary to conduct all the programmes of the session.

Elaborate preparations are being made for the successful implementation of the session by constituting several sub-committees.

Hundreds of labour workers are working day and night. Government officials from various departments are supervising various activities.

Since Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will be present at the opening session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, BTC Chief Pramod Boro has personally supervised the proceedings of the session.

Pramod Boro has reached the session venue for two consecutive days to understand the progress of the session work.

Apart from BTC chief Pramod Boro, Tamulpur MLA Jalen Daimary, executive member Ranendra Narjari, executive member Dr Dharmanarayan Das, MCLA Pavitra Boro are also present and supervising the session work.

Pramod Boro made several important remarks to the media at the end of supervising the work at the session venue.

He says, The 61st Tamulpur session of The Bodo Sahitya Sabha is underway in full swing. We are particularly delighted and proud. Because The First Citizen Of India, His Excellency President of India Ram Nath Kovind will attend the opening session of the Tamulpur session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha on May 4.

Pramod Boro sought the help of the people at all levels irrespective of caste and language. Replying to a question from the media, Pramod Boro said, Born in 1952, The Bodo Sahitya Sabha has been working for the development of literature, culture and language as well as for the survival of the nation.

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha has been playing a leading role in maintaining coordination among different ethnic groups and speaking out for rights. People of the Bodo community have been treating the Boro Sahitya Sabha as a parent, he added.