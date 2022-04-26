Preparations for the 61st Session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Tamulpur district ramp up in anticipation of the event's successful implementation. According to the sources, the upcoming Bodo Sahitya Sabha will be held on May 2, 3, and 4 with a colourful programme. The President of India will attend the Tamulpur session of the 61st Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Tamulpur on May 4th to attend the event. Meanwhile, the state government and the administration of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) are quick to take over the president's arrival at the Tamulpur session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, which will be held at the proposed site of Gwjwn Phwthar in Kasubari, Tamulpur.

Since President Ram Nath Kovind will be present at the opening session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, BTC Chief Pramod Boro has personally supervised the proceedings of the session.

BTC chief Pramod Boro himself has been overseeing the proposed location of the event. The chief oversaw the work by riding on the scooter on Monday.

Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Assam Government Minister Ashok Singhal, Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, BTC Chief Pramod Boro, along with BTC executive member Ranendra Narzary, and Bodo Sahitya Sabha secretary Prashant Boro, arrived at the session of the Big Sahitya Sabha in Kasubari, Tamulpur on Monday evening.

Moreover, a review meeting was held in the presence of the district collector of Tamulpur, Seema Kumar Das, and Superintendent of Police, Pankaj Yadav, as well as officials from various departments.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, along with the Chief Minister of Assam, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya and many ministerial MLAs, called upon everyone to be prompt to ensure that the session is held smoothly.

Meanwhile, the security aspect was also discussed at Monday's review meeting.