Assam prepares for rising demand with large-scale power expansion plans

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 19 said the state is steadily progressing towards becoming an energy-surplus state through accelerated investments and infrastructure expansion in the power sector.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, the Chief Minister highlighted the state's growing power infrastructure aimed at ensuring reliable electricity supply to every household.

According to the Chief Minister, Assam currently has 82 operational substations, a grid capacity of 10,000 MVA, and a 5,300 circuit kilometre transmission network supporting the state's power sector.

To meet future energy demands, the state is also undertaking significant expansion projects. These include the construction of 16 new substations, the addition of 6,340 MVA of grid capacity, and the commissioning of 957 circuit kilometres of new transmission lines.

Sarma said the government is focused on strengthening the power sector by adding more substations, increasing transmission capacity and expanding the network to ensure uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply across Assam.