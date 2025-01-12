The aroma of traditional delicacies and the rhythmic sound of the dheki, a wooden rice-grinding tool, signal the arrival of Bhogali Bihu in Assam. Also known as Magh Bihu, this harvest festival marks the end of the agricultural season and is one of the state’s most significant cultural celebrations.

Central to the festival is the ceremonial bonfire, or Meji, which symbolises gratitude to the God of Fire. Villages across Assam, including Majuli, the world’s largest inhabited river island, and the Jorhat district, are abuzz with activity as communities prepare for the festivities.

Chaya Bora, a resident of Majuli, shared, "The youth and adults are busy building Bhelaghar and Meji. Today, we have all come together to enjoy and take part in these preparations. I wish everyone a very happy Magh Bihu."

The festival is steeped in tradition, with families coming together to construct Bhelaghar—bamboo and straw huts where they feast and celebrate through the night. The next morning, the Meji is lit, and prayers are offered to ancestors for a prosperous year ahead.

Diponjittai, from Jorhat, explained the essence of the celebration, saying, "We prepare a variety of ethnic foods like Til Pitha, Ghila Pitha, and ladoos. It's a time when family and friends gather to celebrate and express gratitude."

In Bhakat Chapori, a cluster of villages in Majuli, over 700 families are engaged in preparing gur (molasses), a key ingredient in many Bihu treats. The demand for gur during this season has brought economic prosperity to the region. "We sell around Rs 20,000 worth of gur per day during Bihu, which significantly boosts our income," said Deepak Hazarika, a local resident.

As preparations culminate, Bhogali Bihu is more than a festival—it’s a celebration of hard work, unity, and the rich cultural heritage of Assam. The joyous occasion highlights the enduring bond between people, their land, and their traditions.