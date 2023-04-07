On the second day of her Assam visit, President Droupadi Murmu went on a thrilling jeep safari inside the central range of Kaziranga National Park. Accompanied by officials, Murmu entered the park from the Mihimukh Point and had an exhilarating experience witnessing the wildlife, including the rare one-horned rhinoceros, wild buffalos, deers, and birds. Murmu even fed the elephants inside the park, making it a truly unforgettable experience.

Murmu's visit to Kaziranga National Park coincides with the two-day 'Gaj Utsav-2023' (elephant festival), which she will inaugurate today at the Kaziranga National Park High School's playfield. The event will be attended by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among other dignitaries.

Later in the day, the President will also attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court before leaving for Guwahati in the afternoon. On Saturday, she will take a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Air Force station in Tezpur, concluding her Assam visit.

The President's three-day visit to Assam has been packed with various activities aimed at exploring the beauty and cultural heritage of the state.