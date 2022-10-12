President of India Droupadi Murmu will virtually inaugurate the newly constructed Dhubri Medical College and Hospital on October 13.

The President of India is said to join the inauguration ceremony virtually from the All India Institute of Technology Guwahati during her visit to Assam.



Notably, Assam state health minister, Keshab Mahanta on October 12 visited the Dhubri Medical College and inspected the aspects to be taken regarding the preparations for the inauguration ceremony.

Meanhwhile, the health minister was accompanied by Dhubri District Collector Anbuthan MP, District Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gurav, and Dhubri Medical College Principal Ankumoni Saikia along with other officials of the health department.

Speaking to the media Keshab Mahanta said, "A meeting is being held tomorrow at 2 pm on the Dhubri Medical College campus and the President of India Draupadi Murmu will formally inaugurate the Dhubri Medical College virtually at 3 pm."

Further, the minister added that the process of admission of students to Dhubri Medical College will be completed by November 15 and the classes will commence thereon.