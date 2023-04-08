Amid her ongoing visit to Assam, President Droupadi Murmu on April 8 took a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft from Tezpur Air Force Station.

With this, she became the second female head of the state to fly in a warplane after former President Pratibha Patil which took off from the Pune air force base in a frontline Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet in 2009.

On April, 7 President Murmu inaugurated the Gaj Utsav 2023 at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

''There is a sacred relationship between nature and humanity,'' the President said while speaking on the occasion.

She further said that the culture of respecting nature has been the identity of our country, adding, ''In India, nature and culture have been linked to each other and have been receiving nourishment from each other''.

Besides this, Murmu went on a thrilling jeep safari inside the central range of Kaziranga National Park she entered the park from the Mihimukh Point and had an exhilarating experience witnessing the wildlife, including the rare one-horned rhinoceros, wild buffalos, deers, and birds.

Murmu even fed the elephants inside the park, making it a truly unforgettable experience.

Also read: Assam: President Droupadi Murmu goes on jeep safari to explore Kaziranga National Park