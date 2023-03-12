President of India Droupadi Murmu is slated to embark on a two-day visit to Kaziranga National Park in Assam to attend the two day Elephant Festival scheduled to be held on April 6 and 7.

In this regard, Kaziranga National Park Director Jatindra Sarma confirmed about the development.

President Murmu is scheduled to witness and enjoy the beautiful sights of the national park in a jeep and elephant safari.

Sarma further stated that the two day festival will be held at various places in Kaziranga. However the venues for the same will be decided only after a high-level meeting.

It should be mentioned that the Kaziranga Elephant Festival is held every year in the national park to help preserve and protect Asiatic elephants.

It is organized by the tourism department and the forest department together with the goal of bringing attention to the growing conflict between humans and elephants in the state and finding solutions to it.

Over a hundred domestic Asiatic elephants, all adorned from head to toe, take part in a variety of events, including dance, football, parade, and races, bringing cheers from the audience.

Prior to departing for Meghalaya and Nagaland to attend the swearing-in ceremonies of the chief ministers of the newly formed governments in the states following the recently held assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had landed in Guwahati.



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