President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Kaziranga National Park in Assam on April 6 to attend the Kaziranga elephant festival.

This will be President Murmu’s second visit to the state after assuming the highest constitutional position in the country in July 2022.

Taking to the Twitter handle, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Assam is looking forward to hosting Adarniya Rashtrapati Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji who will be on a two-day visit beginning April 6. Chaired a meeting to review preparations."

Assam is looking forward to host Adarniya Rashtrapati Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji who will be on a two-day visit beginning April 6.



Chaired a meeting to review preparations. @rashtrapatibhvn @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/ukgdzTYhJP

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 29, 2023

According to reports, the President will attend the Kaziranga Elephant Festival on April 6 and 7 in the national park.

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"The event will take place in a variety of areas within Kaziranga, but the venues will not be determined until after a high-level discussion," the official stated.

The Festival, on the other hand, is a yearly event hosted at the national park for the conservation and preservation of Asian elephants.

It is coordinated by the forest and tourism departments with the purpose of highlighting and resolving the state's rising man-elephant conflict.

It should be mentioned that the Kaziranga Elephant Festival is held every year in the national park to help preserve and protect Asiatic elephants.

It is organized by the tourism department and the forest department together with the goal of bringing attention to the growing conflict between humans and elephants in the state and finding solutions to it.

Over a hundred domestic Asiatic elephants, all adorned from head to toe, take part in a variety of events, including dance, football, parade, and races, bringing cheers from the audience.