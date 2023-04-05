President Droupudi Murmu will fly a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft on Saturday from Assam's Tezpur Air Force Station, said an official spokesperson said on April 5.

Murmu will be the second Indian president after Pratibha Patil who have flown in front-line fighter aircraft in 2009.

According to the official, "On April 8, 2023, the president will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station."

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President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Kaziranga National Park in Assam on April 6 to attend the Kaziranga elephant festival.

This will be President Murmu’s second visit to the state after assuming the highest constitutional position in the country in July 2022.

Taking to the Twitter handle, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Assam is looking forward to hosting Adarniya Rashtrapati Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji who will be on a two-day visit beginning April 6. Chaired a meeting to review preparations."

The Festival, on the other hand, is a yearly event hosted at the national park for the conservation and preservation of Asian elephants.

It is coordinated by the forest and tourism departments with the purpose of highlighting and resolving the state's rising man-elephant conflict.

It should be mentioned that the Kaziranga Elephant Festival is held every year in the national park to help preserve and protect Asiatic elephants.