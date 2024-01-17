President Murmu who is on her three-day tour in the northeastern state of Meghalaya and Assam, reached Dimapur to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Karbi Youth Festival in Assam.

As per reports, President Murmu's chopper landed in Dimapur and is scheduled to reach Taralangso in Diphu (Karbi Anglong) Assam by road.

The visit, which spans from January 15 to January 17, is packed with a series of important engagements, infrastructure inaugurations, and participation in local celebrations.



Also Read: Meghalaya: President Murmu interacts with members of Self Help Groups in West Garo Hills

The President's journey began with the inauguration of the Meghalaya Games at the P A Sangma Stadium in Tura, showcasing her support for sports and youth engagement.

On January 16, she addressed members of Self-Help Groups at Baljek Airport in Tura, highlighting her commitment to grassroots-level empowerment and community development.

Additionally, she virtually laid the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex in Tura, signalling the start of a significant infrastructure project that promises to enhance administrative efficiency in the region.