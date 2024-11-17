The All Assam Press Owners' Association has condemned the assault of a delivery agent by a police officer in Guwahati's Fancy Bazar, terming it as a 'high-handed and disproportionate' action.

In their statement, the association criticised Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar Police Station, Bhargav Borbora for assaulting a student of Cotton University who works part time as a delivery agent.

They further appreciated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his 'prompt condemnation' in the matter, as well as Assam DGP, G P Singh for 'suspending the erring officer and instituting necessary action'.

The press association also extended commiserations to the student, Gyandeep Hazarika, for falling prey to the 'uncalled-for assault incident' for a minor traffic infraction.

"The said violation could call for a challan at most, and we fully support the justified demands of the Cottton University Students Union with respect to action in this regard," the union added.

The Assam press association called upon the government authorities to institute counselling and training for government personnel who are in direct touch with the public in 'correct and justified actions and behaviour'.

"Physical assault and verbal abuse should not be condoned at any cost," the association added.

The said incident occurred around 6:30 pm near the Jail Road traffic point in Fancy Bazar.

According to eyewitnesses, the confrontation began when the delivery agent allegedly ran a red signal near Jail Road. A police officer pursued the agent, dragged him to the side of the road, and violently confronted him.

The video shows the officer gripping the delivery agent’s neck and shouting aggressively, "Where do you think you are going?" and "I will kill you." Despite onlookers’ pleas, the officer continued the assault.

One eyewitness, who recorded the incident, claimed the officer threatened them when he noticed the filming. "He demanded that I stop recording and warned others to mind their business," the eyewitness said.

A police official later justified the officer's actions, stating that the delivery agent had ignored instructions to halt and attempted to enter a restricted "No Entry" zone.