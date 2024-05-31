The District Elementary Education Officer of Morigaon district in Assam has issued a show-cause notice to a primary school teacher, Labu Moni Amsong, for allegedly operating an unauthorized YouTube channel named "Assam Jet" and uploading content deemed false, provocative, and promotional in nature. The notice highlights Amsong's purported activities as a breach of service conduct and unlawful.

The notice states the lack of permission from competent authorities for the establishment of such a channel. Apurba Thakuria, AES-I, District Elementary Education Officer, Morigaon District, expressed concern over Amsong's actions, stating that they reflect insincerity and a negligent attitude towards the responsibilities assigned to a teacher.

Furthermore, the notice points out the adverse impact of Amsong's activities on the reputation of the school and the education department at large. Such unethical behavior, it contends, cannot be tolerated at any level within the education system.

Labu Moni Amsong, a teacher at Ahataguri LP School under the Bhurbandha Education Block, has been given until June 1, 2024, to provide a written response explaining why disciplinary action should not be taken against them in accordance with the Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964.