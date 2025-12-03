Assam primatologist secures place on elite global conservation course

A conservation researcher from Assam has earned a place on one of the world’s most selective wildlife management programmes, marking a notable achievement for India’s primate research community.

The Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust has confirmed that Dr Joydeep Shil, a senior researcher with the Primate Research Centre, Northeast India, and Conservation Himalayas, has been accepted into its Endangered Species Management Graduate Certificate (DESMAN) course—an internationally recognised training programme designed to develop future leaders in species recovery.

The Trust issued the acceptance on December 1, 2025, alongside news that Dr Shil has been awarded a full scholarship covering tuition, university fees, accommodation at the Durrell Wildlife Hostel in Jersey, and food costs for the entire duration of the 12-week course. Training will run from 16 February to 8 May 2026 at the Durrell Conservation Academy and is formally validated by the University of Kent.

Dr Shil, who hails from Dhubri, Assam, has built his research career around the conservation of the Golden langur and Hoolock gibbon. His doctoral work at SACON, Coimbatore, examined the feeding ecology and social structure of Golden langurs, and he has since published widely on primate behaviour and conservation. He has presented his findings at national and international scientific meetings and remains active in community-based conservation efforts in Assam, including volunteer work with Nature’s Beckon.

Durrell officials said they were confident in his potential, noting that the advanced training would strengthen his ability to contribute to conservation efforts in India. The DESMAN programme is regarded as a leading platform for equipping practitioners with the skills needed to manage endangered species and address increasingly complex conservation challenges.

Dr Shil’s participation is expected to boost capacity for primate conservation initiatives across the region, with colleagues in the field describing the selection as a positive signal for India’s growing role in global wildlife research.