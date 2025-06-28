Assam: Prime accused arrested in Bokakhat CRPF camp grenade attack, six in custody

In a major breakthrough, Bokakhat Police, in coordination with district authorities, have arrested Ankur Das, the prime accused in the recent grenade attack at the CRPF camp in Panbari, Bokakhat. The arrest took place during a late-night operation in Dergaon, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

The grenade blast, which occurred on June 24, had injured three Assam Police personnel and sent shockwaves through the region. The injured — Siddhartha Borbora, Sushil Bhumij, and Mintu Hazarika — were rushed to Bokakhat Civil Hospital with serious injuries.

Initially, investigators from the Golaghat district police suspected the involvement of local poachers and drug traffickers. However, the investigation took a new turn after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted at a possible connection to the banned militant outfit ULFA (Independent).

The Director General of Assam Police (DGP), while briefing the media, confirmed that the matter remains under close scrutiny. He, however, refrained from confirming if the grenade was detonated using a vehicle by the accused duo — Ankur Das and Rupjyoti Das — both natives of Bokakhat.

So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the attack:

Ankur Das (prime accused) – Bokakhat

Rupjyoti Das – Bokakhat

Bhavesh Kalita – Tezpur

Sanjeev Baruah – Lakhimpur

Pankaj Das and Kaku Das – brothers of Ankur Das

All six have been remanded to judicial custody, and police continue to interrogate them for deeper links, including any militant affiliations.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities not ruling out the involvement of organized terror networks. Security has been heightened in and around Bokakhat in the wake of the incident.