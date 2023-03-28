Rakesh Paul, the prime accused in the cash-for-jobs scam in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), was released on Tuesday after serving a jail term of over six years. The APSC scam rocked the state and led to a massive investigation that resulted in the arrest of several individuals involved in the corruption scheme.

The special judge's court in Guwahati had granted bail to Rakesh Paul on March 24 in connection with the case filed against him for his role in the APSC scam. Speaking to reporters after his release, Paul said that he had used his time in prison to improve himself as a person.

However, his release comes with certain conditions. He is required to take permission from the court before traveling outside of Guwahati and must fully cooperate with all further investigations into the APSC scam. He is also barred from intimidating key witnesses in the case.

It is noteworthy that the court had rejected Rakesh Paul's bail plea for the seventh time in December 2022, and his release has come after multiple attempts to secure bail. He had been granted bail in connection with three other cases against him.

The APSC scam had come to light when Bedanta Bikash Das, one of the candidates for the post of Agriculture Development Officer, had admitted to paying a bribe of Rs 50,000 to Rakesh Paul to gain recruitment. However, he did not get the post and filed a case at the Bhangagarh Police Station against the other candidate, Mrigen Haloi, and demanded appropriate action against him.

Rakesh Paul, the former chairman of APSC, was arrested in November 2016 and has spent six years and four months in prison. The court has set certain conditions for his release, and the case against him is still subjudice.