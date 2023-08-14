The prime accused of gunfire incident which took place on August 12 in Sasargaon, Bilasipara under Dhubri district, was shot after the accused tried to flee from police custody.

The incident took place after Rafiqul Islam allegedly attacked the police and tried to run away in the Khachikhola area of Salkocha under Chapar Police Station.

Meanwhile, the accused has been rushed to hospital and is undergoing treatment at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.

the Assam police have busted a gang responsible for a shooting incident that shocked Sashargaon village Part-1 of Futkibari in the Bilasipara region of the Dhubri District.

The incident, which occurred on a seemingly tranquil Saturday morning, left the community in a state of turmoil.



Also Read: Assam Police crack down on gang responsible for opening fire in Sashargaon village

Seven important gang members were apprehended as a result of the painstakingly planned operation, which was led by Dhubri Superintendent of Police (SP) Nabin Singh.

These individuals were directly responsible for the gunfire incident that had caused panic and mayhem among the locals.

Rafiqul Islam was earlier apprehended by the police and taken into custody from Dheerghat region.

Islam's residence was discovered to be in the Chakrashila neighbourhood, which raises more concerns about the nearby gang's operations.

The gang, which had a history of thefts on its record, also possessed evidence that may be used against them.

As per police, two rounds of live ammunition, a used motorbike, an unregistered Baleno car, and other items that might have been used in their illegal activities were all found during the operation by the police.

Prior to their apprehension, the gang members had assaulted a young man and opened fire, resulting in serious injuries. The victim, identified as Nandan Nath (20), and a resident of Sashargaon under Bilasipara Police Station.