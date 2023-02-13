Morigaon police in Assam apprehended one woman and her husband on February 13 for their alleged involvement in the question paper leak of the recently held Grade-3 exam for health department.



The woman in question, Nasma Begum is alleged to be the mastermind behind the paper leak. Nasma’s husband Mofiz Uddin has been also arrested for questioning.

Nasma Begum and Mofiz Uddin both hail from Morigaon’s Moirabari in Assam.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.



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