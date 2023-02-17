The main suspect in the murder case involving Guwahati businessman Ranjit Bora, has shockingly escaped from police custody. The accused identified as Shah Alam Talukdar fled while being transported to Botahghuli with the handcuffs on.

Shah Alam attempted suicide earlier on February 10 while he was incarcerated. The authorities claim that Talukdar attempted to sever his hand with the broken portion of a toilet mug after breaking it. But when the police arrived, they saw him covered in blood, and they hurried him to the hospital.

Shah, the prime accused in Purabi Dairy distributor Ranjit Bora’s murder case was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (CJM) on February 12.

He attempted to commit suicide while being held in the lockup at the police station.

Police further stated that Talukdar broke a mug for the toilet and tried to cut his hand with the broken part. However, the police found him in a bloody state and rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

Shah Alam Talukdar had previously been placed in the custody of Dispur Police for seven days on February 6. He was in charge of the six people who planned and executed the businessman's assassination in Guwahati.

In order to investigate Ranjit Bora's murder, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been established. In an effort to capture every accused, the Guwahati police conducted extensive search operations.