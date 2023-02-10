In a shocking occurrence, the prime suspect in the Purabi Dairy distributor Ranjit Bora's murder case committed suicide on February 10 in a lockup.

Shah Alam Talukdar, the main suspect in the murder of businessman Ranjit Bora of Guwahati, was apprehended by Dispur Police and afterward taken into prison for interrogation.

He was being held in a cell at the police station where he made an attempt on his own life this morning.

According to the reports, Talukdar allegedly tried to slash his hand with the shattered portion of a toilet cup after breaking it. But when the police arrived, they saw him covered in blood, and they hurried him to the hospital.

Talukdar was taken into jail by Dispur Police on February 6 for a week.

He was the leader of the six-person group that hatched the scheme and plot to kill the Guwahati-based businessman.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to look into Ranjit Bora's killing and to find each accused person, the Guwahati police conducted more thorough search operations.

It needs mention here that Guwahati Police on February 5 had solved the Purabi Dairy Distributor Ranjit Bora Shooting Case and arrested two main accused pertaining to the case.

The two individuals have been identified as Shah Alam Talukdar of Hajo, Kamrup, and Sujal Ali of Satgaon, Guwahati.

According to police reports, Shah Alam was residing in a rented house at Panjabari and has been in Guwhati for the last 10 years.

He was apprehended and is now under the custody of Dispur Police Station.

Sujal Ali worked for hand in hand with Shah Alom and he was also apprehended and is now under the custody of Mukalmua.

These two culprits used to work in a 6(six) members Criminal Gang; the other members of the gang are Jaydev Mahanta, Jitu Moni Barman, and Haren Patgiri.

The sixth accused has been identified but the details are not disclosed in the interest of investigation of the case.

Police said that the sixth accused will be arrested soon.

They have admitted the fact that they committed the crime using the recovered Hero Glamour bike with a 9mm pistol.