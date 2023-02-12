The prime accused in Purabi Dairy distributor Ranjit Bora’s murder case was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (CJM) on February 12.



The accused, identified as Shah Alam Talukdar, was remanded in police custody for another five days.

Talukdar had attempted suicide while in lockup on February 10.



Shah Alam Talukdar, the main suspect in the murder of Guwahati-based businessman Ranjit Bora, was captured by the Dispur Police, who later took him into custody for questioning.



He attempted to commit suicide while being held in the lockup at the police station.

Police say that Talukdar broke a mug for the toilet and tried to cut his hand with the broken part. However, the police found him in a bloody state and rushed him to the hospital for treatment.



Shah Alam Talukdar had previously been placed in the custody of Dispur Police for seven days on February 6. He was in charge of the six people who planned and executed the businessman's assassination in Guwahati.

In order to investigate Ranjit Bora's murder, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been established. In an effort to capture every accused, the Guwahati police conducted extensive search operations.



The criminals, according to the police, were closely monitoring Bora's daily routine at least three weeks before his death. The six-member gang had previously been involved in numerous heinous offenses, according to the police.



Also read : Assam: Prime accused in Purabi Dairy distributor Ranjit Bora's murder case commits suicide in lock-up



