In connection with the Ishan Uday Scholarship scandal in 2019-20, the Assam Police detained the main offender, Minhazul Haque, on Wednesday.

According to sources, he was arrested after a FIR was lodged against him in connection with the shan Uday controversy at Madhav Chowdhury College in Barpeta.

Minhazul Haque was also arrested for possessing a pen drive, more than 26 bank passbooks, six bank chequebooks, notebooks, several people's PAN cards, Xerox copies of voter cards, and other materials.

Minhazul Haque was implicated in the Ishan Uday affair in numerous districts of the state, according to Dr Pradeep Shaikia, Additional Superintendent of Police, Barpeta.

Haque was detained over a year after Ratan Hazarika, a Madhav Chowdhury College staffer, and two other suspects were arrested in connection with the Ishan Uday incident.