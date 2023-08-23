Following the completion of seven-day police detention, the prime suspect in the suicide case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar will be produce before the court on August 23.

Anurag Chaliha, the main suspect, was ordered to remain in police custody by a lower court due to his claimed participation in Indrani Tahbildar's suicide case after her images with him were posted on social media and she committed suicide.

Anurag fled after Indrani Tahbildar took the harsh action, but on August 14 he was apprehended from Demow in Sivasagar.

He has been accused of embezzling crores of rupees from aspirants seeking jobs in state government.

On August 22, Chandmari Police conducted an operation at the home of Indrani Tahbildar, where he was renting space, and discovered information about the applicants who paid money in exchange for government positions as well as proof corroborating cash-for-job frauds.

Police have also summoned BJP leader Mriganka Barman, who has been told to report at Chandmari Police Station today.