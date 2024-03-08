Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Kohora in Assam. He is currently stationed at the Assam Police guest house where he will be staying during his visit.

As PM Modi reached Kaziranga National Park, people came out in large numbers to welcome him to the World Heritage Site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Friday on a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore.

Modi reached Tezpur airport by a special flight, where he was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“#ModiParivarAssam is thrilled to welcome our beloved Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to the land of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev,” Sarma posted on X, sharing a photo of welcoming the PM.

Modi then flew to Panbari in Kaziranga in a helicopter. The last leg of his journey of about 15 kms will be travelled by road from the helipad to the Police Guest House near Central Kohora Range in Kaziranga National Park.

He will spend the night at the Guest House and will undertake a jungle safari early on Saturday morning.

Officials said the Park authorities have made arrangements for both jeep and elephant safaris. He will be there for around two hours, they said.