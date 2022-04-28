Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Diphu, Karbi Anglong district to attend the ‘Peace, Unity and Development Rally’ in Assam along with Assam CM Himanta , today.

At around 1:45 pm, the Prime Minister will reach Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh and dedicate Dibrugarh Cancer Hospital to the nation.

Later, at around 3 pm, he will attend a public function at Khanikar ground in Dibrugarh, where he will dedicate six more cancer hospitals to the nation and lay the foundation stone for seven new cancer hospitals.

At Dibrugarh, Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia’s largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer care hospitals spread across the state.

“Under Phase 1 of the project, out of 10 hospitals, the construction of seven hospitals have been completed while three hospitals are at various level of construction. Phase 2 of the project will witness the construction of seven new cancer hospitals,” it said.