Barpeta police on December 30 has again detained another person in connection with Ishan Uday Scholarship Scam. The arrested person is the principal of Barpeta College and has been identified as Dr. Zaher Ali. Police said that Zaher will be in their custody for four days and is currently interrogating the accused.

Earlier , Barpeta Police on December 25 arrested acting principal of a college in connection to a scam related to Ishan Uday Scholarship. According to reports, the acting principal has been identified as Sirajul Haque who is employed at a popular college located at Baniyarapara in Barpeta. Police are currently interrogating Sirajul Haque.

Meanwhile, Barpeta police are interrogating Dr Zakir Hussain, principal of Harendra Chitra College and office assistant Sahabuddin who are in three days police custody since their arrest on December 24.

Last month, five persons, including College principal were arrested in connection the scholarship scam in the district.

It may be recalled that in the name of the Ishan Uday Scholarship, a group of brokers had embezzled crores of rupees by including the names of ghost students in collaboration with the principals and staff of several colleges in Barpeta and Bongaigaon.

Rs 60,000 is given annually to students who pass the Higher Secondary Examination with 75 per cent marks under Ishan Uday Scholarship Scheme.

Similarly, the Ministry of Human Resource Development of the Central Government offers meritorious students from minority communities of the state to study in some of the leading educational institutions outside the state.