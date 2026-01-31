Assam: Principal of government school held for alleged 'sexual abuse' of student

Police in Assam’s Sonitpur district have arrested the principal of a government-run school following allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor student, as per PTI report.

According to police, a Class 9 student accused the principal of making inappropriate remarks and touching her in an objectionable manner during Saraswati Puja celebrations held on January 23.

The officer said the girl later informed her mother about the incident, stating that she was scared to return to school. Subsequently, the family lodged a complaint at the Missamari police station, prompting an investigation.

Based on the complaint, the accused was taken into custody on Thursday, the officer added.

The arrested individual is the principal of Missamari Higher Secondary School and also holds the position of president of the All Assam Higher Secondary Schools Principals’ Association.

Police said a detailed probe into the matter is ongoing.