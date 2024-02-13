The Principal of Parbatjhora Senior Secondary School in Kokrajhar is placed under suspension with immediate effect following the incident of question paper leakage of Higher Secondary final examination on February 12.

The principal identified as Ramendra Nath Roy has been charged of hiding the incident of paper leakage to the administration and not informing neither to the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar nor to the Inspector of Schools, KDC, Kokrajhar nor to the concerned SDO (Civil) about the incident happened in the centre which is the gross negligence of the duty against the order of the higher authorities.

The administration has directed department proceedings against the tainted principal of Principal of Parbatjhora Senior Secondary School in the district Kokrajhar under BTC area as per Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rule. 1964 and submit the departmental enquiry report to this office for further necessary action

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