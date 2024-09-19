The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption arrested Shahadat Ali, the Principal of South Salmara Hamidabad College, for his alleged involvement in embezzling Rs 80 lakh. The arrest is part of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s continued anti-corruption drive in the state.

The principal’s arrest comes on the heels of another significant bust earlier this month. On September 2, Simanta Lahkar, an executive engineer with the Irrigation Department in Nalbari district, was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. He was arrested at his rented house in exchange for processing a work estimate.

This marks the 50th successful operation by the Directorate this year, with 61 arrests, including 57 public servants, underscoring the state's stringent actions against corruption.