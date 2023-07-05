Assam: Prisoner accused of causing chaos in drunken stupor escapes from Barpeta Jail
A person who was arrested on charges of causing chaos in a drunken state, fled from Barpeta jail on July 5.
A person who was arrested on charges of causing chaos in a drunken state, fled from Barpeta jail on July 5.
The prisoner identified as Nabajyoti Das (26) was arrested on charges of causing chaos. Das is a resident of Sarthebari under Barpeta district, Assam.
Meanwhile, court proceedings against the accused were underway. A manhunt has been lodged to trace the accused.
As per latest reports, the accused has been arrested from a village near his residential area.
In a similar incident, two convicts escaped from Silchar's Central Jail by constructing a tunnel near the boundary wall on May 24. The duo were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing people in 2011 and 2018, respectively.
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