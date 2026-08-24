Assam prisoner escapes from Kerala's Aluva Sub Jail during evening break

A 28-year-old prisoner from Assam escaped from the Aluva Sub Jail in Kerala on the evening of August 24, prompting police to launch a search operation.

The prisoner, identified as Madhur Jya Sonowal from Dhemaji district, was found missing from the jail around 4.30 pm, according to officials.

Jail authorities had allowed inmates to leave their cells at around 4 pm and move around the prison compound for 30 minutes. When Sonowal failed to return at the end of the permitted period, officials searched the premises but could not locate him.

Following a complaint from the Prison Department, Aluva police registered a case and began an investigation. Officers are also gathering information from people living and working near the jail to determine whether Sonowal was spotted in the area after escaping.

Sonowal had been arrested recently in connection with a mobile phone theft case registered at Edathala police station. He was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday, police said.