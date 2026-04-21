Assam: Prisoner escapes from Sribhumi District Jail, security lapses suspected

An inmate identified as Sharif Uddin escaped from Sribhumi District Jail, officials confirmed on Tuesday, April 21. Uddin, a resident of Patharkandi in Sribhumi district, reportedly fled while engaged in assigned work outside the jail premises.

According to sources, the inmate escaped from the vicinity of a pond located outside the jail complex where he had been taken for work-related duties.



The circumstances surrounding the escape have raised concerns over security protocols and supervision.

Authorities have initiated a search operation to trace the absconding inmate. Meanwhile, questions have emerged regarding possible lapses and the suspected role of jail officials in facilitating or failing to prevent the escape.



