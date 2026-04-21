Assam: Prisoner escapes from Sribhumi District Jail, security lapses suspected
An inmate identified as Sharif Uddin escaped from Sribhumi District Jail, officials confirmed on Tuesday, April 21. Uddin, a resident of Patharkandi in Sribhumi district, reportedly fled while engaged in assigned work outside the jail premises.
An inmate identified as Sharif Uddin escaped from Sribhumi District Jail, officials confirmed on Tuesday, April 21. Uddin, a resident of Patharkandi in Sribhumi district, reportedly fled while engaged in assigned work outside the jail premises.
According to sources, the inmate escaped from the vicinity of a pond located outside the jail complex where he had been taken for work-related duties.
The circumstances surrounding the escape have raised concerns over security protocols and supervision.
Authorities have initiated a search operation to trace the absconding inmate. Meanwhile, questions have emerged regarding possible lapses and the suspected role of jail officials in facilitating or failing to prevent the escape.
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