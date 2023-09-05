Private institution is poised to assume management responsibilities at Pandu and Dhubri ports. The trade gateways will now be operated by A to Z Exim Private Limited.

The agreements was officially signed with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Ministries, Government of India.

Pandu and Dhubri ports, situated on the Brahmaputra River in Assam, are essential for both domestic and international trade.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Ministries, Government of India, has been pursuing initiatives to modernize and revitalize the country's ports. This decision aligns with their vision to promote private sector participation and leverage their capabilities to improve port infrastructure and efficiency.