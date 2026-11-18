A teacher at a private school in Assam’s Tengakhat has been arrested following allegations that he sexually abused a student under the pretext of providing private tuition at his rented accommodation.

The incident came to light after the teacher was accused of sexually exploiting the student after school hours, following the closure of the school for the day. The alleged incident has triggered widespread concern in the locality.

According to information available, the student's parents and the school authorities have separately lodged complaints at Tengakhat Police Station, seeking action against the teacher.

Acting on the complaints, police detained the accused, identified as Biren Saikia (30), a resident of Ratanpur village in Majuli district.

Saikia had reportedly been working as a teacher at the private school in Tengakhat for around two years.

Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations. The exact circumstances of the incident are yet to be established, and further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.