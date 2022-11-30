A serious matter has come to the fore in the Dhubri district of Assam wherein a number of private schools are being run illegally without proper documentation.

During a documentation verification, it was found that the schools under lense were unable to furnish necessary documents when asked by the Inspector of the school in Dhubri on Wednesday, November 30.

Two schools JM English School on GTB Road near Jhagrarpar Police Check Post and St. Agastya High School in the Jhagrarpar area, are allegedly being run illegally having no prior permission or registration.

Inspector of School, Ratul Das while asking the required permission of CBSE board affiliation from the J.M. English school principal, found that the school failed to provide documents including other aggregated needful official data.

In St. Agastya High School, the principal failed to produce the registration which was applied in 2011. It has been noted that the school authorities even after 11 odd years failed to collect the registration from higher authorities.

As per the Indian Government, RTE Act, an elementary school in rural areas should have land holding measuring a minimum of 2 bighas of land along with pucca walls, and playgrounds. Additionally, classrooms cannot be constructed with tin sheets and there should be separate toilets for girls and boys.

In Dhubri and South Salmara Mankachar district, out of 362 schools, only 14 schools have prior permission, informed Ratul Das Inspector of School, Dhubri.

Das, also stated that he will write a letter to the Director of Elementary Education about such a hazardous and unlawful situation. Private schools are mushrooming in an unprecedented manner in every lane and by lane of the district.