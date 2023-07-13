Kirandeep Kaur, the wife of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, along with Neeru Kalsi, the wife of Daljit Singh Kalsi, and their son Simarjeet Sunny Singh Kalsi, arrived in Dibrugarh on July 13 to meet their respective family members who are currently lodged in the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

After undergoing strict checking at the jail gate, they were allowed to enter the premises. However, nothing was permitted to be carried inside the jail as per the regulations.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dibrugarh, Shwetank Mishra, was present at the jail during the visit.

This visit comes after Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh allegedly handed a letter to his wife Kirandeep Kaur during her previous meeting with him in the jail on July 6.

The letter, written in Gurumukhi script and dated July 5, 2023, was addressed to the Sikh community and signed by all nine of Singh's associates who are also detained in the Dibrugarh jail.

In the letter, Singh urged the community to refrain from drugs and adhere to Sikh religious principles. He also demanded that two Pro Khalistani individuals, who were recently killed in the United States and the United Kingdom, be declared as Shaheed (martyrs).

The District Commissioner of Dibrugarh, Biswajit Pegu, stated that while Kirandeep Kaur visited her husband this week, there was no official information regarding any letter being handed over.

Pegu further mentioned that specific rules and protocols need to be followed for letters to be delivered from within the jail premises.