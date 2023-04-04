Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who recently threatened Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the alleged torture of pro-khalistani inmates in Dibrugarh jail, on April 4 asked the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) to launch an independence move.

In the letter to ULFA-I, SFJ president, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, supported the secession of Assam from India.

Pannu said that taking a cue from the global Khalistani referendum that was launched by the SFJ for the Balkanisation of India, ULFA-I should also follow the same and launch an independence referendum on whether India occupied Assam be an independent country.

''Considering that Assamese people have the right to self-determination under international law, valuing their commitment and sacrifices for the cause of free ore and accounting for ULFA-l's: dedication, strength, discipline, popularity, and organizational setup, ST would like to suggest that, on the lines of Khalistan Referendum, General Paresh, you also announce to hold Referendum on the question Should Indian Occupied Assam Be An Independent Country?", SFJ said in its letter.

The SFJ president that his organization would be supporting the Assam Independence referendum and provide all legal help and logistical guidance to the ULFA-I apart from helping in the campaigning for the cause globally and providing legal support in presenting the case before the United Nations.

It is worth mentioning that SFJ's response comes after the ULFA-I reacted to the threat issued by the latter to Assam CM.

In the letter to the SFJ, the militant group had mentioned that the claims of torture of pro-khalistani inmates in Dibrugarh jail was unfortunate and misunderstood.

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