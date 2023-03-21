A team of Punjab Police reached Dibrugarh Central Jail on March 21 with Pro- Khalistani leader Harjeet Singh.

The team escorted by Assam Police reached by road from Guwahati at 7.10am at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

It is not known how many supporters of Pro-Khalistani are brought by the team. The name of the person brought today yet to be disclosed officially.

Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh surrendered last night on March 20 in Punjab.

As per sources, another team with some more Pro- Khalistani supporters supposed to reach Dibrugarh by air today.

Four of Amritpal Singh's aides were brought to Dibrugarh on Sunday. Amritpal Singh is a Sikh radical preacher. Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh, and Pradhanmantri Bajeka are all being held at the Dibrugarh Central Jail at the present time.

The state police tightened their security measures on Monday to catch the radical preacher as soon as possible, marking the third day of the search. A month ago, supporters of "Waris De Punjab" chief Amritpal Singh broke into a police station with swords and guns to get one of his aides free. The fight resulted in the injuries of six police officers. Following the incident, the Punjab government received a lot of criticism for the state's law and order situation.

Also read : Punjab Police invokes NSA against five aides of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh