Assam probes 148 newborn deaths in Barak Valley, 49 reported from Sribhumi

The Assam government has launched an investigation into the deaths of 148 newborns reported across the Barak Valley between April 1 and July 3, with Sribhumi accounting for 49 of the cases. During the same period, 74 newborn deaths were recorded in Cachar and 25 in Hailakandi.

The inquiry follows concerns over the number of neonatal deaths reported from the three districts. Sources said the Chief Minister's Office has also taken note of the matter. The Health Department has initiated a detailed review to assess the quality of neonatal care, maternal healthcare services and the emergency referral system.

Joint Director of the Health Department, Dr Matindra Sutradhar, said every death is being examined individually. A case-by-case analysis will be carried out to determine the cause of each death, following which recommendations will be made to improve healthcare services and reduce preventable neonatal deaths.

Preliminary findings indicate that the major causes of death include birth asphyxia, low birth weight and neonatal sepsis. Officials said the ongoing investigation will establish the circumstances surrounding each case before conclusions are drawn.

The Health Department is also examining whether gaps in healthcare infrastructure, maternal care and emergency referrals contributed to the deaths. It said action will be taken if any instance of negligence is identified, while measures will be introduced to strengthen neonatal and maternal healthcare services across the region.