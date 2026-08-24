Assam procures 2.19 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in first 100 Days of NDA’s third term, benefits over 17,000 farmers

Assam has procured 2.19 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, benefiting more than 17,000 farmers, during the first 100 days of the NDA government’s third term in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Chief Minister shared the information through social media, highlighting the government’s efforts to strengthen paddy procurement and support farmers across Assam.

According to Sarma, the procurement drive during the first 100 days has enabled thousands of farmers to benefit from the government’s paddy procurement mechanism, providing them with access to an organised market for their produce.

The initiative is part of the government’s efforts to support the agricultural sector and improve income opportunities for farmers in the state.