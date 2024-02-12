Assam had produced just 17 per cent of the power that is required to run the state, while the rest of the power deficit was procured from other state.

This was stated by Assam power minister Nandita Gorlosa while replying to a query by Sivasgar MLA Akhil Gogoi at the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

Gorlosa stated that the state power company, the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) produced just 17 per cent of the overall power requirement that is needed for the state.

The minister also stated that the total power demand for the year 2023 was 1,584 megawatts. It was also stated that in the year 2023, the state's peak hour demand for power was 2,540 megawatt.

Gorlosa further stated that the government has undertaken six more projects, which once completed, will be able to meet the complete power requirement of the state. It was also stated that once completed, the six projects would give out a total power produce of 814.5 watts. All of these projects are slated to be completed by 2027 by latest.

Replying to another query by Akhil Gogoi, power minister Nandita Gorlosa further said that Assam would be receiving a total of 25 megawatt free from the Lower Subansiri Hydro Power Project in Arunachal Pradesh. Gorlosa also said that an agreement has been signed by both the states by which Assam would be buying 208 megawatt from the power project.