Prodyut Bora has been appointed as the Political Advisor to the President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect. This announcement came through an office order issued by Bhupen Kumar Borah, President of Assam PCC.

The appointment of Shri Prodyut Bora comes amidst a wave of changes within the party, as earlier in the day, Dwijen Sharma, the Vice President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), tendered his resignation. Sharma's decision to step down from his position was communicated via a letter addressed to APCC President Bhupen Borah, citing immediate effect.

While the letter did not explicitly state the reasons behind Sharma's resignation, speculations have arisen suggesting his desire for a party ticket to contest in the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency in the forthcoming elections. However, with rumors circulating that Mira Borthakur is likely to be the chosen candidate for the same constituency, Sharma opted to resign from his role within the APCC.