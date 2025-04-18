Prof. Achyuta Samanta, renowned educationist, social reformer, philanthropist, and founder of KIIT and KISS, was conferred the 7th Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Award 2025 in a grand ceremony held at Barama College, Baksa, on the occasion of the 166th birth anniversary of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma.

The award, instituted by the Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Trust under the aegis of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Government, recognizes individuals with exceptional contributions to social reform and community upliftment.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000, an Eri shawl, Aronai, a citation, and a memento.



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Prof. Samanta, also a former Member of Parliament from Kandhamal, Odisha, is globally acclaimed for founding the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) — the world’s largest free residential educational institute for tribal children. He currently serves as the President of the Volleyball Federation of India.

BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro handed over the award during the ceremony. ABSU President Dipen Boro, Dr. Ajit Kr. Boro, President of the Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Trust, and several other dignitaries were present at the event, which celebrated the values and vision of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma.